Samantha Akkineni Shares Note on Marriage Post Divorce; Salman Khan Gorges on 3 Samosas at Event

Samantha Akkineni, in a new Instagram post, has urged parents to invest in their daughter’s education rather than save up for her wedding day. The post was originally shared by the Indian hockey team’s captain Rani Rampal. The South star reposted the inspiring message on her Instagram story. The note was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and teaching them self-love. “Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her."

The hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the Bombay High Court concluded for Wednesday. The NCB will be presenting its arguments tomorrow now, as they look to oppose the bail of Aryan and the other accused in drugs-on-cruise matter. the hearing in the matter is expected to begin at 3 PM.

Salman Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood actors and has been for the longest time. He has been an inspiration to many and his movies are eagerly anticipated to have a shirtless scene of the actor. In order to keep his fitness good, Salman must surely follow a strict diet but recently his food plans went for a toss. Salman, who arrived at a famous single screen hall in Mumbai for the launch of the trailer of his upcoming movie Antim: the Final Truth, reportedly gorged on not one or two but three samosas because he was hungry.

Actress Esha Gupta always manages to wow her fans with stunning pictures and videos on social media. Esha has been acting since 2012 has been a part of many popular films. However, the actress has had a few unpleasant experiences on set. Esha recently opened up about an incident where a director on a film that she was working on accused her of being late with no fault of hers. Esha said that after being disrespected twice, she stormed off the set.

While accepting the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the at 67th National Film awards ceremony, superstar Rajinikanth said, “I dedicate this award to my friend in Karnataka, bus driver, my colleague Raj Bahadur… When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema…" A huge round of applause followed. For all the Rajini fans, Raj Bahadur is a known name. A simple, humble man living in one of the lanes in Chamrajpete area of Bengaluru, Raj Bahadur was the guardian angel that pushed Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to become Rajinikanth. It is he, who taught Rajini to speak Tamil fluently.

