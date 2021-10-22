Samantha Akkineni Shares Pictures from Her Visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is enjoying a peaceful vacation in the picturesque location of Uttarakhand, recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram. “To stand where the Beatles once did 😍 At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them 😳.. I mean 😳 ❤️😍," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier this month, Samantha announced separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. Taking to Instagram, Samantha and Chaitanya put out identical statements sharing they were “parting ways as husband and wife.”

Samantha’s note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

