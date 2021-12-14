Samantha Akkineni Shares Priyanka Chopra's Old Video on Women Empowerment, Watch

Ever since her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni has been sharing empowering and motivational posts on her social media handles. Now, the actress has shared an old video of global icon Priyanka Chopra, where she can be heard talking about letting women make their own choice. The clip shared on Instagram by Women Who Lead Empires is from the 2018 Forbes Women’s Summit. In the video, PC says that women are always told what they should do but they should be able to decide for themselves.

“Women should sound like this. Women should wear this. Women at this point should get married. We are always told what we should do. We need to be able to decide what we should do. Give me the ability to make my own decisions without judging me. Just the same kind of freedom men have had for such a long time," Priyanka said.

Samantha shared the clip on her Instagram Story section.

Last month, the Tamil superstar had shared Priyanka’s clip from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, where she roasted her husband Nick Jonas and his two brothers Joe and Kevin. Sharing the clip, she added an ‘amazing!’ sticker.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. She shared a glimpse of her looks from the first day of promotion and her long braided hair caught everyone’s attention.

Samantha, on the other hand, is signing projects back to back on the professional front. The Family Man 2 actress bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. She will also be featured in an item song on Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Apart from these, Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil.

