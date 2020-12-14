Samantha Akkineni Shoots for 'SamJam' with Allu Arjun, See Pics

Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun were spotted on the sets of the former’s Telugu talk show SamJam. Photographs of the Telugu film celebrities were shared on various social media handles by fans. In the pictures, Allu Arjun was seen in an all-black outfit, a sweatshirt and a matching facemask. He complemented his dapper look with a pair of shades.

Meanwhile, Samantha picked a pop art-inspired off-shoulder jumpsuit for the episode. The show airs on an OTT platform called aha. Till now, the show has hosted Telugu film stars like Vijay Devarakonda, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah. Samantha’s show reveals the human, funny side of the larger than life characters of the silver screen.

Coming back to Samantha’s outfit, it was an eccentric multi-coloured dress with a quirky pattern. The actress kept her makeup minimal with a touch of golden radiance and kohl-rimmed eyes. She opted for a nude lip colour balancing the pop outfit.

This is Arjun’s first outing after he is back to the city from the pompous wedding of actor Niharika Konidella and Chaitanya JV at Udaipur. Allu Arjun was joined by other big wigs of Telugu film industry at the wedding including Ram Charan, Varun Tej.

The 37-year-old actor shared how the wedding gave him an opportunity to travel with his family together after years. He even posted pictures of his kids and wife as they travelled in a private jet from Hyderabad to Udaipur.

Allu Arjun was also all caught up with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The first look poster of the movie was also released by the makers in the first half of the year.