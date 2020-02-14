Samantha Akkineni Shows Love for Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Love Story’s Song

The fresh pairing of South stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film Love Story is winning a lot of hearts. The makers released the musical preview of a romantic track from the film titled Ay Pilla and it has become an instant hit on social media.

Here’s the musical preview of #AyPilla 🎼 https://t.co/nnqe4TWm9wThis is just the start ..promise you all this is going to be one beautiful album..Happy Valentine’s Day to all you beautiful women out there ❤️@Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula #PawanCH @AdityaMusic pic.twitter.com/o29dR2T2N3 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) February 14, 2020

The preview showcases stills from the film and their magical chemistry is keeping fans charmed. The music has been composed by the most preferred record label, Aditya Music.

On Valentine’s Day, Chaitanya's wife Samantha too posted a sweet reaction to the promo on her Instagram story. Along with a still poster from the song, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day".

In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, the director Sekhar Kammula opened up about the film saying that it is a typical love story with a strong conflict point.

“The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing,” he was quoted as saying.

Love Story is helmed by Sekhar and bankrolled by Ram Mohan Rao. The project went on the floors last September and according to various reports will hit the cinemas in summer. Chaitanya’s last movie outing was Venky Mama and Majili, co-starring wife Samantha. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Suriya’s NGK.

