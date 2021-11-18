Samantha Akkineni Shows Off Her Makeup Skills, Says 'Bridal Booking Open' in Funny Insta Video

Samantha Akkineni has been hitting headlines almost every day with her social media posts ever since she announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Samantha was seen having some fun with friends, and also joking about trying out an alternate profession.

In a short video, the Super Deluxe actress can be seen doing the makeup of her friend Sadhna Singh. She can be seen applying a blue shade of lipstick to Sadhna, while celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker applys lipstick on her nose.

They seemed to be having a great time while Samantha showed off her makeup skills. “Bridal booking open," she said in the caption of the video.

On Thursday, Sam took to Instagram to post a few photos from Nayanthara’s birthday party the previous night, in which she can be seen hugging the actress wholeheartedly. It’s no secret that Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara get along really well. On Nayanthara’s birthday last year, Samantha even referred to her as “sister". The Bigil actress celebrates her birthday on November 18. While birthday greetings from the film industry for the actress have been flooding the internet, her friend Sam penned down a touching note for Nayan.

Samantha’s upcoming project, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, features Nayanthara and Vijay in prominent roles. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The filmmaker recently revealed first look posters of the stars in their various roles. Vijay will portray Rambo aka Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathi Ohoondiran, Sam will be seen as Khatija, while Nayanthara will portray Kanmani, according to the posters.

