Samantha Akkineni Shows Off Her Abs; Deepika Padukone Complains to Amitabh Bachchan About Ranveer Singh

Actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, and has now become a household name all over India with The Family Man 2. The actress is also known for her fashion sense and her jaw-dropping pictures. Recently, the actress made headlines when she wore a stunning outfit consisting of the luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The actress’ fans flooded the comment section of the post with compliments.

Samantha Akkineni Shows Off Her Abs in Head-to-toe Louis Vuitton; See Pics

In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as participants. The two will be seen in the special Shandaar Shukravaar episode as they try to win money for their respective causes. In a trailer of the special episode featuring Deepika and Farah, the former is seen complaining to host Amitabh Bachchan about Ranveer Singh making a promise to her and not fulfilling it.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Ranveer Singh’s Response is Gold After Deepika Padukone Complains He Doesn’t Cook

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is over the moon after India’s victory under the captaincy of her husband Virat Kohli against England. The actor shared on Instagram a picture of the entire team on social media and congratulated them. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote: “This team” and also used a blue heart emoticon.

Anushka Sharma’s Post Celebrates Virat Kohli, Team India After Oval Win

Salma Hayek, the star of Desperado, lives in our heads totally rent-free. The actress recently spent her 55th birthday with Angelina Jolie, her co-star in Eternal. Seems like Jolie and Salma are the new BFF of Hollywood town. Nothing in physics can account for how the two movie stars didn’t cause the entire room to disintegrate by their sheer presence in a single space. Salma, whose birthday was on Thursday, posted a lovely video of herself sitting in front of a cake on Instagram on September 4. Her brother, Sami Hayek, and Jolie were seated next to her.

Angelina Jolie Celebrates Salma Hayek’s Birthday by Smashing Cake on Her Face; Watch Video

Suhana Khan, who was recently holidaying in Portugal, has returned to New York City, where she is currently studying. The young diva on Monday shared a glimpse of her cozy New York apartment. Suhana, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is quite active on Instagram.

Suhana Khan Shares Dreamy View of New York Skyline from Her Apartment; See Pic

