Samantha Akkineni Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Stealing Rs 50 Crore From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni in a subtle, yet befitting reply, recently shut her social media trolls. The actor usually prefers to ignore the “noise” but this time she has responded to a Twitter user with just four simple words. Responding to the troll, Samantha wrote, “God bless your soul."

A Twitter user on Tuesday targeted Samantha, commenting on her marital status and character. The troll accused her of stealing Rs 50 crore from a “gentleman,” which implies that Samantha took the money as alimony from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya after their separation. Soon after Samantha’s reply, the troll deleted his tweet. Samantha’s toned-down reply has caught everybody’s attention on the internet.

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, everybody is all praises for the actor after her brilliant performance in the item song, Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha became a pan-India face after her role in the web series Family Man 2. The actor was highly appreciated for her acting skills and performance in the show. With the show, Samantha marked her Hindi OTT debut, playing a role completely different from the ones she usually plays in Telugu and Tamil movies.

Next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Gunasekhar’s directorial Shakunthalam. She also has a couple of multilingual movies in her kitty, besides a Hollywood movie titled The Arrangements Of Love.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October this year via their respective Instagram accounts. They were married for over 3 years.

