Samantha Akkineni Spells Trouble for Everyone Who is Around Her in Oh Baby Trailer
Samantha Akkineni shared the theatrical trailer of her upcoming musical-drama 'Oh Baby' via social media. The film releases on July 5.
Image of Naga Shaurya and Samantha Akkineni from Oh Baby trailer
Actress Samantha Akkineni took to social media and unveiled the theatrical trailer of her upcoming musical-drama Oh Baby. Running close to two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer takes us into the life of Savitri, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in trailer, gets transformed into a younger woman named Swathi (played by Samantha). Oh Baby is a Telugu film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and is an official remake of South Korean comedy Miss Granny (2014).
The trailer opens with Savitri entering a photo booth to get a picture clicked. Next we see a younger version of the same woman and we slowly come to realise that the character has aged backwards but her mind and demeanor are still of a 70-year-old. Although she dances and enjoys this new lease of life and takes matters into her own hand, be it trashing eve teasers or dating people, there is a deep-seated fear in her heart about the future, about her future.
Watch Oh Baby trailer here:
Apart from Samantha, Oh Baby's cast comprises of Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in supporting roles. Music by Mickey J Meyer will be something to look out for as Oh Baby invites us for this roller coaster ride with the lead character's two avatars. Oh Baby releases on July 5.
