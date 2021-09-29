Samantha Akkineni Squashes Rumours of Her Leaving Hyderabad: Like Hundred Other Rumours, Not True

Actress Samantha Akkineni recently held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the session, the actress refuted rumours of her leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai. She was asked by a fan, “Are you really shifting to Mumbai?”, to which she responded, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily).”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are a power couple of the South Indian film industry. However, ever since Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, speculations about troubles in their marriage started doing the rounds. She changed her social media profile name to just S. Fans started churning the rumours of their marriage being on the verge of being over. Media reports suggested that Samantha and Chaitanya are not staying together and are reportedly taking a break from their marriage.

In a recent interview with The Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the situation that made her drop her last name. To this, the actress smiled and said that she will only respond to gossips and rumours when she feels like. Like everyone else, she is entitled to her own opinion, and she is not someone who loses her mind in the face of a controversy. Samantha, who portrayed the role of Sri-Lankan Tamilian woman Raji in the recently-released The Family Man season 2, also faced severe criticism for her character. Drawing instances from the same, she said that trolls and controversies don’t affect her.

