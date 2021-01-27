Samantha Akkineni Started Going to the Gym to 'Check Out' Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Akkineni has opened up facing social media trolling during a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When a social media user asked her, "How can you handle social media trolls so easy?" Sam said, "They don't affect me anymore. They used to give me sleepless nights but now I laugh actually. That just shows how much I have grown as a person.

On being asked, "What made you to be this attached to fitness?" Sam said, "Do you know why I started going to the gym? to check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya) cause he used to go to the gym and I joined so that..." Sam even blushes on this reply.

Samantha Akkineni Says 'The Family Man 2' Role is Her Favourite by Far

Sam and Naga tied the knot in a ceremony in 2017 in Goa. They later hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in The Family Man 2 next, releasing February 12 on Amazon Prime Video. She has joined the action thriller web series, created by Raj and DK, in season two, as an antagonist.