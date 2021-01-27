News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Samantha Akkineni Started Going to the Gym to 'Check Out' Naga Chaitanya
1-MIN READ

Samantha Akkineni Started Going to the Gym to 'Check Out' Naga Chaitanya

Samantha with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha with Naga Chaitanya

During a social media interaction, Samantha Akkineni admitted that she started going to the gym to check out her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Actress Samantha Akkineni has opened up facing social media trolling during a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When a social media user asked her, "How can you handle social media trolls so easy?" Sam said, "They don't affect me anymore. They used to give me sleepless nights but now I laugh actually. That just shows how much I have grown as a person.

On being asked, "What made you to be this attached to fitness?" Sam said, "Do you know why I started going to the gym? to check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya) cause he used to go to the gym and I joined so that..." Sam even blushes on this reply.

Samantha Akkineni Says 'The Family Man 2' Role is Her Favourite by Far

Sam and Naga tied the knot in a ceremony in 2017 in Goa. They later hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in The Family Man 2 next, releasing February 12 on Amazon Prime Video. She has joined the action thriller web series, created by Raj and DK, in season two, as an antagonist.


