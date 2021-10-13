Samantha Akkineni Steps Out with Pet Dogs for Vet Visit, Worried Fans Relieved

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni have been in the headlines ever since they announced the separation earlier this month on October 2. Post-separation, where Naga Chaitanya recently bought a swanky new house, Samantha is reportedly on a signing spree. It is learned that the South actress has signed a female-centric project in Telugu and the shoot for the same is likely to begin from November, this year.

Samantha was spotted at a veterinary clinic on Wednesday, which came as comforting news to her fans who are worried about her state of mind after her split with actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress was seen with her pet dogs Hash and Saasha, who got to meet their vet.

A picture of Samantha with her pets at the vet clinic has now become viral, as this is considered as Samantha’s first appearance in public post her divorce announcement. Samantha, with a mask on, wore a white top matching it with blue trousers, giving her a casual, yet elegant look.

As per an ETimes report, Samantha is also making an entry into the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, she has signed her maiden Hindi project, and an official announcement would be made soon. The makers of her debut Bollywood project are said to be currently busy finalizing the cast and crew of the film.

The project has been kept under the wraps the details will be officially announced soon. It appears that after being hailed for her role in ‘The Family Man 2’, Samantha is quite inclined towards taking up more Hindi projects. To get a firm footing in the Bollywood industry, she has also purchased a flat in Mumbai.

Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalamin Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhalin Tamil. Of the two, fans are desperately waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam, in which the actress is playing the titular role of Shakuntala. Based on the popular Indian play by Kalisala, the film is being written, directed, and produced by Gunasekhar. The movie is in the post-production phase.

Ending their 4-year long marriage, the power couple popularly known as Chay-Sam, in a joint statement had revealed that they have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths. In the statement, they mentioned how fortunate they are to have a friendship of over a decade, which was the very core of their relationship. "It will always hold a special bond between us,” they added.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have also requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

(With IANS inputs)

