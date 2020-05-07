MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Samantha Akkineni Takes Acting Lessons from Helen Mirren During Lockdown

Samantha Akkineni Takes Acting Lessons from Helen Mirren During Lockdown

Southern actress Samantha Akkineni is making best use of the virtual world during lockdown. She is taking acting lessons from the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Southern actress Samantha Akkineni is making best use of the virtual world during lockdown. She is taking acting lessons from the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren.

"When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off .. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see ... if not .......... I will just be deleting this post)," she posted on social media along with a shot of Mirren giving the class online.

Many of her fans think that she already is an "amazing" actor.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as

"Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

