Samantha Akkineni Talks About Acceptance After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Ever since Samantha Akkineni’s separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing inspirational quotes on her social media handles. The South superstar is slowly and steadily trying to move on in real life and has become very active on social media and keeps sharing cryptic posts about moving on and reinventing herself. Her latest post was about acceptance. She shared the quote by American author Cheryl Strayed on her Instagram stories that read, “Most things will be okay eventually, but not everything will be. Sometimes you’ll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you’ll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room."

Earlier, the actress shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mom Ninette Prabhu. Samantha has been sharing some motivating quotes with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid regularly on social media. “You don’t know the new me; I put back my pieces, differently. God bless you abundantly, my baby," her mom told Sam.

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha even inclined towards spirituality and went on a Char Dham yatra with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. Recently, the actress in interaction with Elle magazine opened up about her spiritual journey and said, “It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown."

Opening up about the trolls and social media hate that she was subjected post her split, Samantha further said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

