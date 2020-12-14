Samantha Akkineni Teases Her 'The Family Man 2' Look, See Pic

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is debuting in Bollywood with the upcoming action series The Family Man 2. Even though her part in the series has been kept a closely guarded secret by the makers, she did share a glimpse of her look in the upcoming project.

In a snap shared on social media, Samantha wished happy birthday to The Family Man creator Krishna DK. In the on set picture, DK is seen holding a gun to Samantha's head. Captioning the happy birthday wish for the writer-director, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday to the smartest and quirkiest. An amazing team player. You made me look forward to come to shooting everyday #FamilyMan."

Although Samantha hides her face with an emoji, she did reveal her costume and look in the upcoming series. In the picture, she is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and brown shirt over it that is unbuttoned. She teams it up with black cargo pants and boots. Her rugged costume suggests she might play an active part in the series involving action sequences as she looks action ready in her costume.

About Samantha's part in the upcoming series, creator Raj Nidimoru said, “When we spoke to her for the first time, we told her that it is not a glamorous role and it will have a lot of action sequences. She didn’t take even a second and said, ‘I am up for it. That is exactly what I want.'”