Samantha Akkineni Thanks The Family Man Team for Birthday Present

Actress Samantha Akkineni celebrated her 33rd birthday on April 28. Samantha is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man. On her birthday, the entire team of the show came together on a conference video call to wish Samantha.

Samantha shared a screengrab on her official social media handle of the chat. She wrote in the caption,” Thankyou @rajanddk and the entire cast of #thefamilyman for this. Can’t wait for season 2 .. it was a good happy birthday(sic.)”

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as the face of the Prime Video series, the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.





The Rangasthalam actress celebrated a fuss-free birthday at the comfort of her home with actor husband Naga Chaitanya and pet, Hash. She uploaded a few glimpses of how she spent the special day and also gave Instagrammers a sneak peek of her better-half who was baking a cake.

Sharing a special post dedicated to the occasion, she wrote, “Family (no points for guessing what I am praying for )(sic.)”

Samantha and Naga are making the most of their isolation time together and are enjoying with their pooch, Hash to drive the lockdown blues away.

The southern beauty’s last movie outing was B. V. Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby in 2019. Samantha has a slew of films in her kitty including C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Follow @News18Movies for more