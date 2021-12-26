Samantha Akkineni to Star Opposite Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's Next: Report

With only a few days left for the release of RRR, actor Jr NTR has started prepping for his next movie for which the producers are eyeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu to act opposite the star. After her divorce in October with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been focusing more on her professional front and has been signing projects back to back. The Family Man 2 actress was recently seen in the dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. This is her first item number for a film.

Jr NTR has an offer to act under Koratala Siva’s direction for their next which is touted to be a high-budget movie. Though they have not approached the ‘Shaakunthalam’ actress yet, the team seems to have fixed a script, which would elevate Samantha’s role like never before.

Jr NTR has also wrapped up his shooting for reality quiz show ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s first season. So, post ‘RRR’ release, Jr NTR and Koratala are all set to start shooting. The producers are planning to launch the movie by organizing a formal ‘pooja’ event in Hyderabad after Sankranti. Director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR had worked together for ‘Janatha Garage’ earlier.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Telugu star has been roped in to play the lead role in the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo’s Citadel. The American drama series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is currently being shot in London. Now, it has been revealed that Samantha will be playing the female lead in the Indian version of the action-packed series, reports Bollywood Hungama.com.

On the other hand, Samantha has also bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. Apart from these, Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil.

(With IANS inputs)

