Samantha Akkineni Travels to Yamunotri By Helicopter During Her Spiritual Trip; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni is enjoying a peaceful vacation in the picturesque location of Uttarakhand. Samantha’s close friend Shilpa Reddy is also accompanying the actress and has also been sharing gorgeous photos of them from their getaway.

Samantha, who was in Rishikesh up until now, has now headed to Yamunotri. Shilpa shared the picture of the duo leaving for the sacred shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas. In the picture, Samantha dressed in an all-pink outfit and carried a sling bag along. She and Shilpa stood beside a helicopter. They also posed for a selfie to reveal that they have taken off to their destination.

Samantha has also been sharing photos on Instagram of the beautiful landscape. The Telugu star shared a few photos of the picturesque view and also some animals she met at a resort in Rishikesh. Sharing photo of a monkey who came for a sip of water at her pool, she wrote, “Cutie”. She also visited an ashram and shared a quote about ‘seeking happiness’.

Earlier this month, Samantha announced separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. Taking to Instagram, Samantha and Chaitanya put out identical statements sharing they were “parting ways as husband and wife.”

Samantha’s note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

