Samantha Akkineni Trolled for Divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Responds with Empowering Quote

Ever since the news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce with Naga Chaitanya has been made official, fans of the couple have been having a difficult time accepting the news. The south celebrity pair, popularly known as ‘ChaySam’, called off their nearly four-year-long marriage as they announced splitting formally on social media on October 2.

Samantha, in a social media post shared on her Instagram stories, seemingly took trolls head on who are questioning her divorce decision. Some trolls are blaming her for the separation. Taking to Instagram stories, she sent a strong message for such trolls.

She shared a quote written by author Farida, which read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals (sic)."

She shared the quote with a “Good Morning" message.

The couple’s marriage was speculated to be in trouble for months ahead of them formally announcing the decision to separate. Meanwhile, The ChaySam fans are yet not over the couple’s separation. They who would have celebrated their fourth anniversary on October 7. Netizens have also been digging out Samantha’s old anniversary post for Naga Chaitanya and sharing them on social media. They even dropped anniversary wishes for the estranged couple on Samantha’s latest Instagram post.

Samantha was last seen in web series The Family Man 2, directed by Raj and DK. Naga Chaitanya’s Love STory opposite Sai Pallavi is currently running in cinema halls.

