Samantha Akkineni Turns Wheel of Time as She Shares This Throwback from Childhood

South actress Samantha Akkineni has been cheering up her fans amid the lockdown with adorable pet posts and her workout videos. She has also taken to house farming as one of her hobbies while staying at home and is also focusing on meditation for her mental well being.

Samantha recently shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood which has left netizens amazed. She looks cute as a button as she sports a printed, sky blue frock and wears a head band of a similar colour. We have to say that Samantha's smile in this throwback pic is as mesmerising as it is now. Samantha's elder brothers are also seen posing with her in the frame as they get captured in the picture perfect frame together.

Posting the pic of social media, Samantha wrote, "We grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one ... Missing (sic)."

On the work front, Samantha's fans in North India will have a reason to rejoice as the actress will be seen soon in The Family Man season 2, which is created by filmmaker duo Raj and DK. Not many details related to the show have surfaced, however the shooting has been completed and it can be expected to premiere in the later half of the year.

