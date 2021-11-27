Samantha Akkineni Visits Ex-Father-in-Law Nagarjuna's Studio for First Time After Split With Naga Chaitanya

After Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October this year, the actress has removed several photos of the two from her Instagram handle. She was also trolled by netizens for not wishing her ex-husband on his birthday. However, it seems that the actress didn’t completely cut off her ties with the Akkineni family as she was clicked visiting her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio on Friday, November 26.

As the news of her arrival at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad went viral, fans were left wondering what might be the reason for her visit. Now reports suggest that she was at the studio to dub for her role in Gunasekhar’s

film Shaakuntalam, in which she plays the titular role.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

Meanwhile, The actress is set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of Downtown Abbey fame.

According to Variety, ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha plays the role of a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

Samantha Akkineni’s mainstream popularity skyrocketed after playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the second season of The Family Man. The 34-year-old actor’s credits include Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe.

