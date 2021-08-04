Samantha Akkineni Wishes 'The Family Man 2' Director Raj Nidimoru on Birthday

On the occasion of 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru's birthday on Wednesday, south actress Samantha Akkineni sent a beautiful message and a behind-the-scenes photo with the helmer. The actress and director are seen giggling as they prepare for a 'serious shot’.Samantha captioned the photo: "Before every serious shot, this was always what happened… big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj."

"One of the kindest people I've had the pleasure of knowing. Much love to you. I wish you all the prosperity and happiness in the world… As predicted, it's just uphill from here for you "She said.

Samantha had dedicated an Instagram post to the on-screen protagonist she portrayed in The Family Man 2 earlier in June. She had posted a photo of herself with the filmmaker pair on Instagram and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

Samantha, who is mostly known for her performances in Tamil and Telugu films, marked her OTT debut with the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. In the current season, she played Srikant Tiwari's arch-enemy Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil freedom warrior. She earned a lot of praise for her performance.

The second season of the programme premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. It is a multilingual action thriller that chronicles the adventures of an official from a terror investigative organisation.

Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha also feature in the series. The first season of the show premiered online in 2019.

Meanwhile, the season two conclusion of 'The Family Man' gives more than a clue regarding a possible third season.

Having returned to Raj Nidimoru, he is well-known for his collaborations with filmmaker Krishna DK, and the duo is known as Raj and DK. The filmmakers are presently developing a thriller series starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashi Khanna.

