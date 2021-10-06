Samantha Akkineni's 3 Tattoos Connected to Naga Chaitanya; Shamita Shetty Turns Into Shy Bride on Bigg Boss 15

Star couple and Internet favourites Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, ended weeks of speculation and announced their separation after nearly four years of marriage. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha, which they released on Saturday. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

Samantha Akkineni’s 3 Tattoos are All Connected to Naga Chaitanya. Find Out How

The sensational South Koran boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with their tracks and personalities. The band will be next seen in the reality show In the Soop BTS ver. Recently, a teaser from the upcoming show was dropped. In the video, we can see the seven members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin seen staying at a retreat in the woods. The members could also been describing how they feel about resting and bonding with their teammates.

BTS In The Soop S2 Teaser Has Jungkook Calling it His Safe Space, Taehyung Says He Can ‘Truly Heal’

Recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT saw actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat forming a romantic connection. Now, as the 15th season of Bigg Boss reality show began this week, we see Shamita inside the house as new contestants joined her for the game. Considering how Shamita and Raqesh’s romance has formed in public eyes, the new contestants made sure they teased the new couple.

Shamita Shetty Turns Into Shy Bride, Asks Raqesh Bapat to Come to Bigg Boss 15 House

Known for essaying larger-than-life characters, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon collaborate with Puri Jagannadh in the upcoming film, Liger. The two have teamed up on Paisa Vasool before. The upcoming sports action film will star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles. Liger makers announced that they have welcomed legendary heavy-weight boxing champion Mike Tyson to play a special role.

Nandamuri Balakrishna to Lend Voice to Mike Tyson’s Character in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger: Report

Actress Nidhi Shah is growing in popularity charts, all thanks to her character Kinjal in Star Plus hit TV show Anupamaa. Nidhi is very active on social media often taking time off from shoot to put out reels video and glamorous pictures so that viewers get to see her ‘real’ personality as well off the camera.

Anupamaa’s Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal and ‘Vanraj’ Sudhanshu Pandey Trolled for ‘Closeness’ in Video

