Samantha Akkineni's Adorable Video with Her Furry Friends will Light Up Your Day

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself having some fun time with two adorable dogs. We see the actress lying on the grass as her four-legged friends play around with much excitement.

The two dogs -a Labrador and a German Shepherd - belong to Samantha's friend Shilpa Reddy, as per a report in Pinkvilla. Samantha captioned the video as, "@shilpareddy.official God bless #foreverandalways."

Samantha also has a dog of her own, Hash and was seen making the most of her quarantine in the company of her pooch.



Last month, the Rangasthalam actress was seen happy and glowing in a picture she posted to Instagram. As Samantha is seen looking at something beyond the lenses, "good puppy" looks straight at the camera.

To caption her no-filter click, Samantha wrote, "Good light , good skin , good puppy kinda day ... #nofilter #bareskin #happyheart(sic.)"

Samantha’s last big screen appearance was in BV Nandini Reddy's Oh! Baby in 2019. She has several projects in her pipeline kitty including C Prem Kumar's Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She will soon make her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2 that features Manoj Bajpayee. The series is made by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. She will also star in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

