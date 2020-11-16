Samantha Akkineni's Bold Pantsuit Deserves a Spot in Your Formal Wardrobe

Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni's style has evolved immensely. Going by her wardrobe, one can say that the South beauty has ensured to stay updated. The actress is also quick to get back on feet as far as her shoot life is concerned amid the ongoing pandemic. Her Instagram page is always brimming with fresh content and bright looks.

Samantha has not let the lockdown blues take over her wardrobe blues as it is upbeat and renewed as ever. She has definitely provided some choices to pick inspiration for dressing at home. Be it denim jackets or lightweight saris, she is on top of her game in her at-home videos as well as online promotions and shoots.

Her recent outing also proved the same. The deep berry hued pantsuit sported by the actress is a practical pick. The fabric comes with a subtle tie-dye effect in black colour which brings a dimensional value to the look. The everlasting appeal of a tailored pantsuit surely doesn’t go out of style. And the outfit set opted by Samantha came in the most striking colour contrast which makes it even more contemporary. Double-breasted blazer and ankle-length trousers make for ideal workwear separates.

These pieces are pliant enough making it easier to team them with other solid separates. Speaking about her footwear, the actress went with detailed black pumps. Samantha effortlessly seals the deal with an easy blowout. Not only for a formal evening, the ensemble is a great choice with approaching winters for an intimate soireé.

Samantha has recently turned host for her first and own talk show, SamJam. The show began streaming on Aha video, November 1 onwards. Her first guest was actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha played the female lead in C. Prem Kumar’s Jaanu. Her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2 will soon premier. Samantha has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.