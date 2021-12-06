Samantha Akkineni's First Film After Split from Naga Chaitanya Is Titled Yashoda; Actor Begins Shoot

After taking a brief break from work following her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, actor Samantha Akkineni is back to work. The actress’ multilingual film with Hari and Hareesh has been titled Yashoda. The film has Samantha in an author-backed role and will target a pan-Indian release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Yashoda, which marks Samantha’s first film after her split from Chaitanya, went on floors on Monday, following a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Yashoda will be directed by Hari and Hareesh and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, who backed Telugu films such as Aditya 369 and Sammohanam. Speaking at the launch, the producer stated that Yashoda is a new-age thriller. “Samantha gained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that will cater to a wide section of the audience,” Prasad was quoted as saying by The Hindu.com.

Samantha also took to Twitter to unveil the first poster of the film. “With your blessings," Samantha wrote.

This comes after the actress recently bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. According to Variety, ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha plays the role of a strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

Ever since Samantha separated from Naga Chaitanya, she has been sharing inspirational quotes on her social media handles. The South superstar is slowly and steadily trying to move on in real life and has become very active on social media and keeps sharing cryptic posts about moving on and reinventing herself.

