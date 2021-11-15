Samantha Akkineni's First Look as Khatija From Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Revealed

Samantha Akkineni is totally engrossed in work after her split from Naga Chaitanya and the superstar is in no mood to slow down. Recently, her first look from the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was revealed, and she is all things gorgeous. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress is playing the role of Khatija and she dons a bold avatar for it. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film will be released in December 2022.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Samantha wrote, “Khatija Can’t wait for you’ll to watch this one"

The makers also unveiled Vijay Sethupathi’s first look as Rambo from the film.

The film will release in both Tamil and Telugu. According to reports, the shooting is complete and the makers are working on the pre-production part.

Meanwhile, the actress has been on the go since she and Naga Chaitanya split up. She began her journey in Rishikesh, where she engaged in the Char Dham Yatra, exploring Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. She also joined her crew on a trip to Dubai. She had posted images from her vacation on Instagram, showing the food she was eating and the vista from her hotel room.

On the other hand, a report in Great Andhra.com suggested Samantha is in touch with top filmmakers and stars and showing interest in big projects that have scope for her. She has signed a couple of small budget movies, further reports are doing the rounds that she wants to bag some big projects at the earliest.

