Samantha Akkineni's Flirty Response to Naga Chaitanya's Serious Pic is Why They are Couple Goals

Naga Chaitanya (L), Samantha Akkineni

A recent post by Naga Chaitanya has drawn a flirty message from wife Samantha Akkineni, who is in Mumbai for the promotions of 'The Family Man 2'.

Naga Chaitanya recently posted a picture from NC 20 sets in which he dons a serious look and a thick stubble. He is seen sitting on a wooden desk as he seems lost in thought. The actor shared the picture on social media writing, "On sets .. candid .. picture shot by @pcsreeram.isc .. what a privilege to be working with him. Blessed (sic)." Naga is snapped by cinematographer PC Sreeram.

Samantha Akkineni responded to the monochrome pic, writing, "Are you thinking of me?"

On the work front, Naga will next be seen in Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi. The movie's teaser was launched recently.

Samantha meanwhile, is in Mumbai nowadays where she will soon kickstart the promotions of The Family Man 2, her debut web series and maiden project in Bollywood. The teaser of The Family Man 2 was launched only recently and the full length trailer will be out on January 19. The Raj and DK created spy thriller will debut its second season on Amazon Prime Video on February 12.

Here's the teaser of The Family Man 2.

Samantha has joined the action thriller in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee), while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.


