Samantha Akkineni's Graceful Moving on from Separation Shows a Secure, Empowered Woman in Control of Her Life

Celebrity divorces are supposed to be nasty. That’s the usual perception. Gossip columns are supposed to fill up with conjectures and juicy details, a fair share of blame game is expected while either party plays the victim card. Johnny Depp-Amber Heard in Hollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya and Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar in Bollywood are recent examples of marriages gone so wrong that there only a legal recourse can settle matters between the couple.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular celebrity couples from down South, announced their separation on social media a few days ago. The buzz around a possible separation was triggered by Samantha dropping ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles some time ago. The couple put up simultaneous posts on Instagram, as a signal that it is a mutual decision, and requested for privacy. It came as a shocker to their legion of fans who have been ardent followers of ChaySam, but the couple’s quiet announcement and saying nothing more proved that they were not engaging in any further clarification of their decision.

As expected, there have been several reports and rumours about possible reasons for their divorce. Both their fathers have reacted, calling the development sad and unfortunate. Chaitanya and Samantha are part of showbiz royalty - Chaitanya is the son of another Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Even without the film family connection, the couple has enjoyed a massive fandom in south cinema, which was heartbroken to see them separate. While Samantha turned off commenting on her Instagram post, Chaitanya’s was filled with ‘Don’t do this to us’ requests from die-hard followers.

Samantha has 19.2 million followers on Instagram, and 9 million on Twitter. The actress has tried to go on with her life as usual after the separation announcement, posting selfies with her dogs and work commitments on social media. On her latest Instagram post, to support a fashion designer, the actress received wishes from fans on what would have been ChaySam’s 4th wedding anniversary. It is not an easy decision to make your separation news public when you are aware of your popularity as a couple. But they have been handling the whole process respectfully.

It is especially difficult for the woman in the relationship to maintain a dignified silence in the face of trolling and criticism. Reports say Samantha had declined an alimony of Rs 200 crore that was offered by Chaitanya and the Akkineni family. There are different theories around the split. One rumour suggests that Chaitanya’s family was not too happy about Samantha taking up bold roles, while another report suggests Samantha is allegedly in a relationship with a designer. Neither Samantha nor Naga Chaitanya have spoken about what went wrong. Another report claimed the couple argued over the issue of having children.

Samantha has not only quietly gone about her life despite the social media storm, she also sent out an indirect message on Instagram on Friday. She shared a quote written by author Farida, which read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals (sic)."

The Super Deluxe actress hasn’t said one word vilifying Chaitanya or his family. She hasn’t offered any clarification about the rumours surrounding her. She has also not entertained the pressure from fans who do not want ChaySam to split. What happened between the two of them is solely their personal matter and that’s the message they have been sending out so far.

It’s an indication that her life choices, much like many of her roles onscreen, come from a space of self-assurance and security, which is not easily shaken by naysayers. It’s an example in dignified handling of a personal crisis as a public figure, expressing the freedom to choose who she wants to spend her life with or without, irrespective of her celebrity status. Here’s wishing more strength to Samantha and women like her who do not let the trappings of their profession or public perception come in the way of their decisions in life.

