Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Post of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash is Too Cute for Words

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya make one of the most adorable couples in showbiz. However, when it comes to popularity, their dog Hash is no less than them.

Hash is often seen in their Instagram posts and each new post is cuter than the last. Samantha Akkineni has shared a new post dedicated to Hash, and fans are liking it.

In the Instagram post shared by Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya can be seen standing and holding Hash in an upright position. The smile on their faces in the picture is adorable. In the caption of the picture, Samantha called Hash and Chaitanya her "gangstas".

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the comedy film Oh, Baby. She also made a cameo appearance alongside father-in-law Nagarjuna in the film Manmadhudu 2. She is currently working on the Telugu remake of the Tamil romance film 96. She is also set to make her digital debut in an untitled web series.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, recently made a cameo appearance in Oh, Baby. He is next set to appear alongside Venkatesh in the comedy film Venky Mama. He is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula's NC19.

