Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby Teaser is Cuteness Loaded with Musical Fun, Watch Here
Samantha Akkineni's 'Oh Baby' is the story of Swathi, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in teaser, gets transformed into a younger woman.
A still of Samantha Akkineni from Oh Baby Teaser
Actress Samantha Akkineni took to social media and unveiled the first teaser of her upcoming musical-drama Oh Baby. Running close to one-and-a-half minutes, the trailer takes us into the life of Swathi, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in teaser, gets transformed into a younger woman (played by Samantha). Oh Baby is a Telugu film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and is an official remake of South Korean comedy Miss Granny (2014).
The teaser trailer of Oh Baby offers the viewer with two shades of Swathi-- one of an old woman, while the other being a transformed, younger and chirpier version of her old self, one who sings and dances her heart out. The younger version, played by Samantha, has fun times at shopping malls and also drinks, as in flashbacks it is revealed that her pain emerges from the fact that as life moved on, she could not enjoy it with time.
Towards the end of the clip, Samantha's character breaks the fourth wall and says, "You are going to have a hell of a time, watch out."
See Oh Baby teaser here:
Apart from Samantha, Oh Baby's cast comprises of Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in supporting roles. Music by Mickey J Meyer will be something to look out for as Oh Baby invites us for this roller coaster ride with the lead character's two avatars.
Although the official release date of Oh Baby remains unannounced, suffice it to know that the musical-drama will debut in theaters sometime later this year.
