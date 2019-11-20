Samantha Akkineni's Reply to Fan Asking About Her Pregnancy is All Things Savage

Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is at the peak of her career, thanks to the success of Rangasthalam, Mahanati and several other films. In between her films, she manages to be super active on social media. Be it complementing on co-actors and friends' Instagram post or treating her fans with holiday pictures, Samantha makes sure to make her social media presence felt.

Recently, on Tuesday, when she was travelling post her shoot, her flight got delayed. To make the best of time at the airport, she hosted a fun Instagram Q & A session, Ask Me Anything, and answered fan questions.

During the session, a fan asked the actress about her pregnancy and wrote, "When ur kind will come." Without ignoring the question, Samantha responded to the fan with all wit and humour. "For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I'm gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2020)," she wrote in her response.

For the unversed, she is married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two made her relationship official in 2017 and tied the knot the same year.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the comedy film Oh, Baby. She also made a cameo appearance alongside father-in-law Nagarjuna in the film Manmadhudu 2. She is currently working on the Telugu remake of the Tamil romance film 96. She is also set to make her digital debut in an untitled web series.

