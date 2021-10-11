Samantha Akkineni's Stylist Says Naga Chaitanya Could Have Put an End to Link-Up Rumours

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s seperation is the talk of the town currently and internet trolls are leaving no stone unturned to amplify rumours surrounding their divorce. The actress has even been linked with her hairstylist and netizens think this is the reason for their break up. Now, amid these rumours her stylist Preetham Jukalker has reacted to these rumours. In a recent interview, he said that Naga Chaitanya could have put a stop to these rumours.

Speaking to the Times of India, he said that Chaitanya’s silence on this matter upsets him. “Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?" the news portal quoted him as saying.

He further stated, “I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it’s these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya’s side would’ve helped keep these people in check."

He had earlier shared a couple of social media posts through which he revealed that he has been on the receiving end of a lot of online trolling and abuse.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is getting a lot of support from her fellow colleague, actress Rakul Preet Singh, after the latter lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her. Samantha on Friday broke her silence on separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from Rakul and costume designer Neeraja Kona. While Rakul dropped a red heart emoji on Samantha’s statement, Neeraja commented “Love you papa," with a hug and heart emoji.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

