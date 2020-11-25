Samantha Akkineni's Sultry Moment in Bathtub Goes Viral, See Pic

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is currently vacationing in Maldives with her hubby Naga Chaitanya. The duo recently celebrated Naga's birthday and Samantha even posted a shirtless pic of her hubby from the beach, sending out a warm wish.

Samantha is constantly keeping her social media family engaged by sharing stunning vacation pics but her recent snap in a two-piece swimsuit has certainly stoked fan frenzy. In a picture posted from bathtub, Samantha can be seen enjoying a bubble bath as she makes a goofy expression for the camera for a candid selfie. Fans are gushing over Samantha's sultry moment.

Check out some of Samantha's moments from Maldives vacation.

On the work front, Samantha has been busy with her chat show Sam Jam. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi had shot it. The first episode, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, was telecast on November 13 for Diwali and it became an instant hit. The episode featuring Rana Daggubati was also personal and emotional and attracted many eyeballs. As per sources, some of the upcoming celebrity guests on the show include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

Samantha will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee. Naga, on the other hand, will feature in Love Story next, opposite Sai Pallavi.