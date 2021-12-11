Samantha Akkineni's Video With Her Pet Sasha is Winning the Internet, Take a Look

Samantha Akkineni’s love for her pooches is not unknown to her fans and followers. The South superstar keeps sharing glimpses of her two pet dogs, Hash and Sasha. The latter’s recent appearance in the actress’ Instagram Stories is winning the internet. In the video shared by her, her pet can be seen lying next to her while staring at her adorably. Along with the video, she wrote, “Pit Bulls are ferocious they say, aggressive they say.. who this baby then?”

Samantha was already a parent to Hash when she adopted Sasha in September this year. Both are of the same breed.

Meanwhile, the actress won the Filmfare OTT award in the Best Actress category for her web series The Family Man 2. This is Samantha’s 5th Filmfare Award, and to celebrate her win, she penned a gratitude-filled post for the entire team of the series. She wrote, “My 5th black lady Thankyou to each and every one of you who voted for me .. you made me the happiest girl today .Thankyou @rajanddk for just believing in me and for being such amazing human beings Thankyou @primevideoin for backing great content and giving us actors opportunities to shine

Thankyou @suparnverma for being my crazy energy ..you are so friekin amazing ☺️Thankyou @iamsumankumar for being by my side every step of the way .. I remember the first day you came home to narrate the scenes you wrote and how you so passionately spoke about Raji .. remember it like it was yesterday Thankyou @bajpayee.manoj sir for pushing me to bring my A game .. Actors like you bring out the best in your costars .. forever grateful ‍♀️Thankyou to my team who I could never have done this without @sadhnasingh1 @aryan_daggubati @vasanthgollamudi @koduruamarnath "

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni recently bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. She will also be featured in an item song on Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Apart from these, Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil.

