Samantha Akkineni's Wish for Naga Chaitanya on 33rd Birthday is Sweeter Than Cake

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 33rd birthday with a vacation in Goa with his favourite travel buddy - wife Samantha Akkineni. The couple flew out to Goa on Friday, just a day before Naga Chaitanya's birthday and Samantha informed the couple's fans about the same via her Instagram story. On the occasion, Samantha also posted pics of the couple and wished her husband as they made merry on their vacay.

"Happy birthday my @chayakkineni ❤️ .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband," wrote Samantha on her Instagram timeline as she posted loved up pics with her husband.

Samantha recently hosted a grand birthday party for their pet dog, Hash. Samantha, along with her husband Chaitanya, celebrated the first year of having a lovely pet at home with a big party. Samantha took to Instagram to share the glimpses of the birthday bash. Fashion designer and model Shilpa Reddy also shared pictures of the birthday bash, wishing the birthday boy and the proud parents.

