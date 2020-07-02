Samantha Akkineni's Yoga Session Sparks Meme Fest on Social Media

Samantha Akkineni recently shared her special reason for loving yoga, saying it is because she gets to practice it along with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The actress has been motivating her fans to stay fit amid the pandemic by sharing her snaps of nailing difficult yoga postures. Now, Samantha's memes are going viral on social media.

Fans used images of Samantha and morphed it at various locations and we have to admit the results are hilarious. Even Samantha posted some memes on her Insta stories and had a good laugh over them. One of her memes shows her hanging upside down under a bridge like Spider-Man. Reacting to her memes, Samantha wrote, "When you laugh at others, you should be able to laugh at yourself." Samantha's yoga skills have earned her the tag of Tollywood's Spider-Woman as well.

Check out Samantha inspired memes here.

Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan. In Bollywood, she is making her debut with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more