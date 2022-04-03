Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Not Ready To Act Together; Nandini Reddy Finding Actress's Replacement: Report

It seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce has come in the way of their upcoming project. If reports are to be believed, Samantha and Chaitanya were supposed to collaborate with director Nandini Reddy on an upcoming project. Nandini, who has helmed two of Samantha’s projects — Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019) — was to collaborate with Sam for the third time and Chay was in talks for the lead. However, the couple’s divorce has changed plans.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year. The couple issued identical statements to announce their separation. Samantha has since unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram. While the actors are yet to discuss the reason behind their split, a report by Tollywood.net claimed their divorce has led to director Nandini hunting for Samantha’s replacement in a project that originally was to star the couple.

The publication claims that the filmmaker had conceptualized a project with Samantha and Chaitanya before they had decided to part ways. But since their separation, Samantha and Chaitanya ‘are not ready to act together in a movie.’

“Source says that Nandini Reddy has decided to stick with Naga Chaitanya and she is now in search of an actress who can replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film. Now we have to wait and see that who will replace Samantha in Nandini Reddy’s magnum opus," the report stated. There has not been an official announcement about the rumoured project nor have Nandini, Samantha and Chaitanya have addressed the reports about the said project.

Samantha shares a close relationship with Nandini. On the director’s birthday last month, Samantha shared a post on Instagram and shared that Nandini checked in on her when Samantha was low in 2012. “I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work.You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day.And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you’ve been my ride or die! You inspire me to be a better friend everyday. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it!" she said.

