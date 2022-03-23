Samantha Breaks All Ties With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya, Deletes His Pics, Unfollows Him on Insta

In 2021, fans had to endure one of the toughest separation announcements when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya said that they were parting ways. Just before their fourth wedding anniversary, the former couple made the growing rumours official by releasing a joint public statement about their separation. Fondly known as ChaySam, the duo started dating after they met on the sets of Samantha’s debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.

Now, Samantha has officially seemed to have broken all ties with Naga Chaitanya as the actress has unfollowed her estranged husband on social media. Samantha has unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram, while the latter is still following The Family Man 2 star.

Earlier, Samantha also deleted all her and Chaitanya’s photos from her Instagram account including the separation announcement post. Samantha and Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, issued a statement on their respective Instagram accounts to announce their separation. The duo revealed that they decided to call it quits after much deliberation and thought. The actors had also requested the media and fans to give them privacy to move on. While informing the fans about their separation, they wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a special song ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is slated to release in April 2022.

