Samantha Channels Her Natural Glow at Ram Charan’s Sister-in-law’s Wedding Reception, See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the wedding reception of Anushpala Kamineni, the sister-in-law of Telugu actor Ram Charan. The 34-year-old actress was seen exuding ethereal saree style at the event as she wore a beige saree. Samantha was sporting a fine jharokha intense shadow work chikankari saree by Abhishek Sharma for the event.

Channeling her angelic glow, the actress illuminated her face and collar bones with highlighter and wore neutral make-up. The shadow chikankari embroidery with fine pearl and sequin detailing added elegance and glamour to the look. The actress accessorised her look with a choker necklace and matching studs.

The actress was seen posing for pictures with her friend and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, actor Shriya Saran, Ram and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela at the star-studded event. Shilpa shared a few pictures from the reception on Instagram. Smiling with her friends Samantha and Upasana, Shilpa shared the picture on the social media platform and wrote in the caption, “Few of the best people in my life, who are kind, empathetic, progressive, fearless, focused, compassionate, determined, crazy driven to create and make a difference.”

Upasana also shared some snapshots from the grand wedding of Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim that took place in Hyderabad earlier this week. The bride and groom tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. Upasana and Ram were seen playing the duty of sister and brother-in-law at the wedding. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Upasana wrote in the caption, “Truly a very very special day in my life. So much gratitude. Thank you for your warm wishes and blessings for my darling sister Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim. I’m overwhelmed with your love.”

Celebrities from the Telugu film industry commented with their respective wishes for the couple. Actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu congratulated the couple as she commented on Upasana’s post, “Blessings and love to the both of them and the whole family.”

