Samantha Dazzles in Kanjivaram Saree As She Greets Fans With Folded Hands in Nalgonda; See Pics

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked mesmerising as she was clicked at an event in Telangana. The actress was in Nalgonda for the launch of a store. She was glowing in a pink kanjivaram saree as she greeted her fans with folded hands at the event.

Samantha’s fans thronged the event venue to catch a glimpse of the actress. Samantha was looking absolutely stunning in a candy pink saree with gold and silver detailing, paired with simple yet glitzy jewellery and her hair tied back in a bun. Sharing the photos of the same, Samantha wrote on her Instagram: “Nalgonda. You have my heart."

Samantha recently decided to conduct an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her Instagram followers. The actress began the session by saying that ‘Ask me anything? Well, not anything. Only the questions I would like to answer."

When a person asked Samantha where she gets ‘this much courage’ to do the things, she replied, “In the face of great adversity comes great courage." Another person asked for a piece of advice for the ‘young generation’, Samantha replied, “Take a break. Don’t burn out!!" When asked if she would direct a movie in the future, Samantha replied, “I’ve learnt lately to never say never." Replying about her ‘ultimate goal in life’, she said, “To be remembered."

Of late, Samantha has also been in the news for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017.

