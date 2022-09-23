Samantha Finally Returns To Instagram Amid Second Marriage, Health Scare Rumours; Shares Special News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally returned to social media after a prolonged break. The actress popped up on Instagram to share special news about her upcoming release, Shaakuntalam. Samantha had been missing in action on social media for a while now. This paved way for rumours about her ill health. To top it off, rumours of Samantha opening up to the idea of a second marriage after her split with Naga Chaitanya have also made headlines.

Although Samantha hasn’t reacted to the claims about her health or wedding rumours, she joined the makers of Shaakuntalam in sharing the new motion poster of the film. The film’s release date was also announced on Friday.

The South Indian actress shared the special motion poster and wrote, “November 4th it is #Shaakuntalam.”

Helmed and written by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam revolves around the enchanting love story between Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Shakuntalam will be released in five languages – Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Other details of the mythological drama are still kept under wraps.

Director Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna is producing the film under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks. Besides Samantha and Dev, the film also stars Aditi Balan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Madhoo, and Prakash Jha in titular roles.

Earlier this week, the director had hinted that fans will be treated to a surprise something soon. “As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakshyapa’ which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, ‘Shaakuntalam’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! – Gunasekhar,” he tweeted.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha also has Yashoda and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. There are also rumours that she has signed her first Bollywood film but there has been no confirmation from her side about it yet.

