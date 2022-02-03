Samantha Has Three Tattoos Connected To Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

The news of the separation of celebrity couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya came as a huge shock to everyone. However, not many would know that she is still connected to Naga Chaitanya through some tattoos on her body. Samantha is often seen flaunting the tattoos on her body and three of the tattoos are linked to Naga Chaitanya.

The actress has a tattoo on her wrist and a similar tattoo can be seen on Naga Chaitanya’s wrist as well. This tattoo is of two arrows. It’s a roman symbol, which means making your identity on your own. Then there is another tattoo on her neck which is also said to be connected to her ex-hubby. YMC is written on her neck and this is related to her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave. It was during the shoot of this film only Samantha met Naga Chiatanya.

There is also another tattoo on her waist. Chay is written on her waist which represents the name of Naga Chaitanya. To their fans the celebrity couple was known as Chay-Sam. These tattoos make it clear that Chay and Samantha are connected to each other even now.

The two gave the information about their separation by sharing similar posts on social media in October last year. The two started dating each other in 2010. After being in a relationship for a long time they got married in 2017. But, unfortunately their relationship ended after four years of their marriage.

On the work front, Samantha recently made the fans go crazy with her item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha has a few interesting projects lined up.

