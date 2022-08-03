Samantha Lands In Mumbai, Hints At Focusing On Healing Her Life Amid Naga Chaitanya Divorce

A day after Naga Chaitanya was spotted out and about in Mumbai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen landing in Mumbai. The actress, who has been frequenting Mumbai lately, was spotted leaving the airport on Wednesday afternoon. For her travel, Sam was seen wearing a pair of white pants and a brick red crop top. She topped it with an unbuttoned shirt.

While her look was on point as always, it was the book in her hand that caught our attention. The actress was seen holding a book titled ‘You Can Heal Your Life.’ The book is written by bestselling author Louise L. Hay, known for her self-help books.

The book spotting comes amid Sam’s divorce from Chay. The couple was married for almost four years before they parted ways last year. Lately, Samantha and Chaitanya have spoken a lot about their split. Samantha had appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 last month and revealed that their split wasn’t amicable.

“It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said, when Karan asked her about her life post-divorce. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes.” “So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Meanwhile, Chay had recently said that he and Samantha have moved on. Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

