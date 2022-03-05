Samantha Likely To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In Jana Gana Mana

Director Puri Jagannadh’s movie Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda will be released soon. Shooting for the movie has been wrapped up recently and the movie is currently in the post-production stage. There are rumors that Vijay will be starring in another movie under Jagannadh’s direction, which will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the heroine.

The movie is reportedly titled Jana Gana Mana. Jagannadh was planning a movie earlier with the same name starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, but it did not go ahead for some reason. Now, Puri is apparently making the same movie with Vijay. In the past, Vijay and Samantha have starred together in the movie Mahanati, although the latter only had a guest appearance. She is currently shooting for the movies Shakuntalam and Yashoda. There are also rumors of Samantha shooting for a web series.

HotStar has obtained the rights of Liger for around Rs 65 crore, according to reports. The Telugu channel Star Maa has acquired the satellite rights for the movie. The recently-released first glimpse video of the movie has created a sensation with 20 million views and five lakh likes. Liger will be released on August 25. The story revolves around a slum dweller who becomes a boxing champion.

Ramya Krishnan is playing a pivotal role in this movie which will have a pan-India release. Boxing champion Mike Tyson has a special appearance in the movie, and the shoot for his portion has already been wrapped up in the United States. Ananya Panday is the lead opposite Vijay in this movie.

