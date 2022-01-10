Samantha Lockwood on Link-up Rumours With Salman Khan: 'I Met Him and He's a Very Nice Guy...'

Actor Samantha Lockwood has reacted to being called the “new girlfriend" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Samantha was recently spotted at Salman Khan’s birthday bash which took place at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman was joined by his close friends and family members.

In a new interview, Samantha called Salman a “very nice guy" and broke silence over her link-up rumours with the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star. Samantha also spoke about attending Salman’s 56th birthday.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha said, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don’t know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion."

Last month, Samantha Lockwood had shared pictures on her unverified Instagram account from her meet with Hrithik Roshan during her Mumbai visit. Sharing the photos, she had written, “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii… superstar @hrithikroshan."

Speaking about attending Salman’s birthday party, Samantha said, “For me, everybody was just another person because I don’t know anybody truly. I just knew Salman, I had met him a couple of times before that so really, to me, he was the only celebrity that I knew. Then I started meeting some of the other people and came to learn that they were actors or actresses or directors or producers and so on and so forth. So for me, it was a party with lovely people and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.