Samantha Posts on Being 'Put Through Most Horrible Situations' After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Last year, fans had to endure one of the toughest separation announcements when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya decided to call it quits, almost four years after they exchanged vows. Just before their fourth wedding anniversary, the former couple made the growing rumours official by releasing a joint public statement. Fondly known as ChaySam, the duo started dating after they met on the sets of Samantha’s debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Fans took the separation news of their favourite celebrity couple hard and some even turned bitter by posting harsh comments on both the actors’ social media pages. Samantha was subjected to immense trolling.

Ever since her separation from Chaitanya, Samantha has been posting cryptic yet empowering messages on her Instagram Stories. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video of Sadhguru on her Instagram Stories, wherein he says, “Even if you are put through the most horrible situations, either you can come out using that experience as a better human being or you can use the experience to become a horrible mess."

Advertisement

Last month, Samantha said that she had “no expectations" from 2022, as her carefully-laid plans “crumbled" in 2021. She was making a reference to her recent separation from her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya.

In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the social media trolling that she is often subjected to. She also spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October 2021, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.