Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday, Watch Video
On Nagarjuna's 60th birthday, the Akkineni family can be seen having a good time with each other as they dance their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by the band Queen.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni turned a year older on August 29. The actor flew to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to ring in his 60th birthday. Pictures from the celebration are up on the social media giving fans some major family and fitness goals.
While in some pictures, Nagarjuna can be seen flaunting his chiselled body as he enjoys a nice swim on his birthday, in others the family can be seen having a good time with each other as they dance their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by the band Queen.
Sharing these glimpses, Samatha captioned a family pic as, "Nag mama says, Thankyou for all the love .. always and forever .. your blessings matter the most." Whereas, sharing a video from their fun-filled evening she wrote, "I love you for always pretending to be as enthusiastic as I am"
According to sources, this is a short trip for the star and his family as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”
On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.
