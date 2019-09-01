Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday, Watch Video

On Nagarjuna's 60th birthday, the Akkineni family can be seen having a good time with each other as they dance their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by the band Queen.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday, Watch Video
On Nagarjuna's 60th birthday, the Akkineni family can be seen having a good time with each other as they dance their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by the band Queen.
Loading...

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni turned a year older on August 29. The actor flew to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to ring in his 60th birthday. Pictures from the celebration are up on the social media giving fans some major family and fitness goals.

While in some pictures, Nagarjuna can be seen flaunting his chiselled body as he enjoys a nice swim on his birthday, in others the family can be seen having a good time with each other as they dance their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by the band Queen.

Sharing these glimpses, Samatha captioned a family pic as, "Nag mama says, Thankyou for all the love .. always and forever .. your blessings matter the most." Whereas, sharing a video from their fun-filled evening she wrote, "I love you for always pretending to be as enthusiastic as I am"

According to sources, this is a short trip for the star and his family as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram