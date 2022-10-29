Samantha Prabhu, Salman Khan, Selena Gomez and Others: Celebs Who Opened Up About Their Autoimmune Diseases

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent revelation that she suffers from an autoimmune disease called Myositis, has once again drawn people’s attention to the condition. These types of diseases occur when the immune system provides an abnormal response to a healthy body part. There are over 80 types of autoimmune illnesses. Previously, celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Salman Khan among others also opened up about their struggle with autoimmune diseases and generated awareness about these types of medical conditions. Here is a list of a few celebrities who spoke up about their battle against chronic illnesses:

Selena Gomez- Lupus

The renowned Latin American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez revealed her Lupus diagnosis in 2015. She is known to be extensively involved in spreading awareness about the disease. The Wolves singer has spoken about how she is handling the conditions several times.

Lupus usually impacts the skin, joints, and kidneys of the affected person. While its symptoms are not always present, a person will undergo several “flares” where the condition of the patient worsens.

Jennifer Esposito- Celiac Disease

NCIS star Jennifer Esposito was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2009. She struggled for a long time before a proper diagnosis was found. Due to her own suffering, she had become quite determined to raise awareness regarding the disease.

Celiac disease, often thought to be a food allergy, is in fact a disease where the immune system starts attacking the finger-like projections that line the small intestine when the patient eats gluten. Gluten is present in products that contain wheat, barley, and rye.

Gigi Hadid- Hashimoto’s Disease

Gigi Hadid opened up about being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease in 2016. The supermodel talked about the same during an interview in the same year and said, “My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year”.

Hashimoto’s is an illness in which the immune system makes antibodies that specifically attack and inflame the thyroid gland. Doctors are unsure about the causes of the disease.

Salman Khan- Trigeminal Neuralgia

Actor Salman Khan first revealed that he was diagnosed with Trigeminal neuralgia in 2001. The disease occurs due to inflammation of the trigeminal nerve and causes intense pain in the face. The pain is often severe enough to cause depression among the patients. Khan revealed that he had also been suicidal at one point.

Lady Gaga- Fibromyalgia

In 2017, Lady Gaga revealed that she had Fibromyalgia, a long-lasting disorder. The disease currently cannot be diagnosed by any medical tests. Doctors conclude that a patient has Fibromyalgia when all other possible causes are ruled out. Symptoms such as difficulty in sleeping, fatigue, and debilitating pain are common.

Nick Jonas- Diabetes

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 13. In this condition, the pancreas produces little to no insulin at all. The patient remains dependent on insulin injections or medication for survival. The disease is usually detected in adolescence. While treatment can help, the chronic condition can not be cured. Maintaining a strict diet and exercise routine is important in managing the disease.

