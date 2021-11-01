Samantha Prabhu to Soon Make Bollywood Debut With Taapsee Pannu's Production House: Report

Actor Samantha will soon make her Bollywood debut. According to media reports, Samantha is reportedly in talks with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s production house, “Outsiders Films", for a lead role in a female-centric thriller.

Samantha is one of the most talented actors in South Indian cinema and is eagerly looking forward to soon making her Bollywood debut. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made by the production house.

Talking about Taapsee, she made her Tamil cinema debut with the film Aadukalam directed by Vetrimaran. In the film, she played the role of an Anglo-Indian girl opposite Dhanush. Taapsee, after starring in some Telugu films, moved to Bollywood and has now become one of the most loved and admired actors in the industry.

Earlier this year, Taapsee also joined the list of young Bollywood celebrities who own production houses and produce their films.

Speaking of Samantha, the actor is currently in the UAE and enjoying her workcation with the team. The actor has been sharing pictures of the Dubai skyline and herself on her social media. She went to Dubai with her team to take part in Dubai Expo 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor currently has two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films in her pipeline. She was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2, which is currently streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

She has also completed the shooting of two films — one is Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and another Gunasekar’s directorial Shaakuntalam.

The actor was in the headlines due to her separation from Naga Chaitanya recently. They both filed for divorce by mutual consent.

Moreover, it has been reported that Nayantara is quitting the Hindi film directed by Atlee with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha will replace her.

